Some Coast Guard members not yet willing to get COVID-19 vaccine, says spokesman

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist returning Filipino migrant workers before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Philippine Coast Guard members are hesitant in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesman said Monday, citing an internal survey.

The PCG will conduct another survey for the agency’s staff nationwide as personnel deployed at the frontlines have yet to join the survey, according to spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo.

It will also launch an information campaign on the COVID-19 vaccines, he added.

“Marami ang may ayaw. Baka hindi pa na-explain ng maayos bago kami nag-survey sa opisina. In my opinion, dapat naka-vaccine na lahat ng frontliners," he said.

(Many personnel don't want it. Maybe because it wasn't explained well before the survey. In my opinion, all frontliners should be vaccinated.)

The agency's assets, which include 9 ships and 300 small boats, are ready for the last-mile transport of the vaccines in the country, Balilo said.

"Magbibigay kami ng kasiguraduhan na makakarating ang vaccine. May freezer. Basta hindi masasayang ang vaccine sa ilog, sa dagat," he said.

(We assure the public that the vaccines will get to them. We have a freezer. The vaccine won't be wasted during its transportation across rivers, across seas.)

The Philippines expects to get its initial batch of 117,000 COVID-19 shots from Pfizer this month but this was delayed due to an absence of an indemnification program, said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.