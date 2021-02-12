PH won't lose 44 million vaccines from COVAX despite delay: Galvez

MANILA - The delay in the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility does not mean the Philippines is losing its allocation from the global initiative, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., said Friday.

The arrival of Pfizer coronavirus shots from the COVAX facility was supposed to arrive by mid-February but this was pushed back by a week as the government fixes an indemnity agreement.

"I think the delay is only for 1 week. Wala naman sinabing ma-ano po 'yun," Galvez told ANC's Headstart when asked to react to Sen. Panfilo Lacson's tweet that the Philippines "may be losing the free 44 million vaccines" due to the indemnity issue.

(I think the delay is only for 1 week. There was no mention of something like that.)

"‘Yung tinatawag nating delay, it’s not coming from the Philippine government. We are only on the receiving end and we are finishing our documentation on time pero ‘yung tinatawag nating indemnification clause, matagal na naming hinahanap 'yun, pero binigay lang this week," he said.

(The delay is not coming from the Philippine government. We are only on the receiving end and we are finishing our documentation on time, but the indemnification clause, we've looked for that for a long time, but was only given last week.)

Galvez said government lawyers are hoping to finish the indemnity agreement this Friday "so that we won't have any more obstruction on the delivery of the vaccine."

Apart from the Pfizer vaccine from the COVAX facility, the Philippines is also expecting to receive Sinovac shots within this month. However, the Food and Drug Administration is yet to issue an emergency use authorization for the Chinese drug.