PH reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries breach 500,000

Inventory custodians demonstrate their tasks as local authorities visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on January 22, 2021. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID19 vaccine in cold storage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines reported 1,734 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the country's cumulative total of recoveries from the infectious disease breached the 500,000 mark.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin of the Department of Health (DOH), the country's total coronavirus infections climbed to 543,282, of which, 500,335 or 92.1 percent are recoveries.

The DOH recorded 423 new recovered patients, and 68 new fatalities that raised the death toll to 11,469.

It is the 13th straight day that the number of additional COVID-related deaths counted more than 50.

Only two laboratories failed to submit results of their testing activities on time, said the DOH.

A total of 12 cases, 7 tagged as recoveries, were removed from the total tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 52 cases initially tagged as recoveries that turned out to be deaths upon final validation.

Of the 31,478 active cases in the country, 87.6% have mild symptoms, 6.9% are asymptomatic, 2.5% are in critical condition, 2.4% have severe symptoms, and 0.62% have moderate symptoms.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO