Philippines to get COVID-19 shots from China's Sinovac on Feb. 23

A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020. Thomas Peter, Reuters/File

MANILA — The Philippines will get an initial batch of 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots from China's Sinovac Biotech on Feb. 23, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Of these doses, 100,000 will be donated by Beijing for the Philippine military, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

There is no tentative arrival date yet for a separate, first batch of vaccines from the COVAX Facility, which aims to ensure equitable access to the vaccines, he told reporters in an online briefing.

More details to follow.