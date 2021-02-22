Philippines records 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest since early Nov.

A temporarily closed cinema inside a mall in Pasay City, on February 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared to 563,456 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since early November last year.

The additional cases do not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results on time. On Nov. 8, 2020, the DOH reported 2,442 newly confirmed infections.

Active cases in the country stood at 28,488, or 5.1 percent of the cumulative total.

Of those currently battling the disease, 88.1% have mild symptoms, 5.7% are asymptomatic, 2.7% are in critical condition, 2.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.85% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH also reported 6 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,094 fatalities, accounting for 2.15 percent of the cumulative total.

There are also 33 new recovered patients or a total of 522,874 recoveries.

The OCTA Research Group on Sunday highlighted the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, specifically in Pasay, Malabon and Las Piñas.

Some areas in Pasay have been placed on localized lockdown (meaning, only streets or compounds are under lockdown instead of whole barangays).

Local officials said the spread of COVID-19 in Pasay is most likely due to the increased mobility of people during the holidays. But the DOH said it is also looking into the possibility of new and more transmissible variants spreading.

This as economic managers propose the further easing of quarantine measures for the whole country to address poverty and unemployment. Some officials expressed opposition to it, suggesting instead a more gradual easing of restrictions.

The country has yet to receive its COVID-19 vaccine supplies even as several other nations have already began inoculating their population against the coronavirus.

RELATED VIDEO