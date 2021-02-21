COVID-19 cases in Pasay triple in 3 days, NCR infections up by almost half: OCTA

Passersby go through a single entry checkpoint in Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Sunday as it is placed under a 14-day enhanced community quarantine, along with 32 other barangays and one establishment. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 cases in Pasay City more than tripled from Thursday to Saturday compared to the previous 7-day average, a research group said on Sunday.

The OCTA Research Team also said the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region over the past three days increased 45 percent compared to the daily average from the previous 7 days.

From just 28 cases from Feb. 11 to 17, the number of new confirmed infections in Pasay rose to 86 from Feb.18 to 20, the independent research group said.

“The local government of Pasay should be commended for its swift response to the outbreak by implementing localized lockdowns in several barangays, and this will hopefully mitigate the spread of the virus in the area," OCTA said.

The recent spike in cases prompted Pasay City on Saturday to place 33 barangays and one establishment under a 14-day lockdown.

“The LGU with the next biggest increase was Malabon, with a 166 percent increase from 12 to 32 new cases per day, and a daily attack rate of 8.55 per 100,000, which would also classify Malabon as high risk,” OCTA Research said.

OCTA noted the positivity rate in Marikina and Paranaque remained high. Las Piñas had a 116 percent increase in new cases from 9 to 20, while nine other LGUs had an increase in daily new cases of at least 20 percent over the same period.

Pateros, Navotas and Muntinlupa meanwhile registered a decrease in new cases.

A slim majority of Metro Manila mayors voted to ease quarantine restrictions next month. Some mayors however doubted if Metro Manila was ready to shift to the less stringent modified general community quarantine.



OCTA said the recent spike in cases indicates that the virus remains as a public health threat in NCR, and the local governments and public cannot afford to be complacent.

The Philippines confirmed 1,888 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 561,169.