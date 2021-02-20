Pasay places 33 barangays under 14-day lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases



MANILA - The local government of Pasay City on Saturday placed 33 barangays and one establishment under a 14-day lockdown due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Pasay City Administrator Dennis Acorda made the announcement, saying Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano wants to place on lockdown every barangay where there are 3 or more COVID-19 cases.

The city is a transport hub in the southern Metro, where air and bus terminals are located. It is also home to recreational and entertainment sites.

33 barangay at 1 business establishment sa Pasay City naka-lockdown ng 14 araw matapos makapagtala ng mataas na kaso ng #COVID19, ayon kay City Administrator Atty. Dennis Acorda | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/5NUkTy685q — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 20, 2021

The OCTA Research Group on Saturday said COVID-19 cases in Pasay City doubled from last week.

“This week, for the past 7 days average niya sa Pasay 44 cases per day pero the previous week 22,” said Prof. Guido David.

David said the spike could be due to the recent holidays like the Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“These are all possibilities kaya gusto nating makita kung magko-continue 'yung trend, kung ‘di naman magko-continue baka clustering lang siya, 'yun nga due to Chinese New Year or yung Valentine,” he said.

(These are all possibilities that's why we want to see if the trend will continue, if not then there might just be clustering due to Chinese New Year or Valentine's Day.)

Last week, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said she was on isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the city has recorded a total of 7,461 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 280 active infections.