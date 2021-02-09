Pasay City mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano talks to the media during the soft opening of The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City on September 29, 2020. The privately owned facility which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID19). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said Tuesday she was on isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Calixto-Rubiano said she underwent testing after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday.

"Ako po ngayon ay nag-isolate. Kasalukuyang isinasagawa na rin ang COVID 19 protocols ng lungsod on contact tracing sa maaaring naging source ng sakit at gayundin sa aking mga nakasalamuha upang maiwasan ang tuluyan pang pagkalat nito," she said in a Facebook post.

(I'm now under isolation. The city government has also commenced contact tracing to track the source and my contacts to prevent the spread of the virus.)

"Sa pangyayaring ito natin makikita na walang pinipili ang COVID 19 at talagang kailangan natin ang tulong ng pagpapabakuna at pananalangin sa Panginoon upang tuluyan nating mapagtagumapayan ang sakit na ito."

(This proves that COVID-19 does not choose its victims and we really need to get vaccinated and pray to God to overcome this illness.)

The city as of Monday reported 10,690 cases of COVID-19, with 299 active infections, according to the Department of Health.

The Philippines has so far logged 538,995 coronavirus cases, of which 27,992 were considered active.