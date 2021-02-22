Pasay enforces localized lockdown in 34 barangays as COVID-19 cases rise

Passersby go through a single entry checkpoint in Barangay 183 in Pasay City on February 21, 2021 as it is placed under a 14-day lockdown, along with 33 other barangays and an establishment within the city due to rising cases of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Pasay City is implementing localized lockdowns in 34 barangays following a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said Monday.

A strict lockdown in 33 areas is set to end on March 5, said Pasay City Administrator Dennis Acorda. An additional village was included on Sunday, he added.

Two transient homes were also included in areas under lockdown, Acorda said.

"Hanggat makakayanan hindi po namin nila-lockdown ang buong barangay. We zero in on the household or particular family na apektado (who's affected)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We try to avoid locking down the whole barangay.)

The city's virus cases more than tripled from Thursday to Saturday compared to the previous 7-day average, the OCTA Research Group earlier said.

Pasay, as of Sunday, tallied a total of 7,594 COVID-19 cases, with 361 active infections, according to its public information office.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano is on her way to recovery after contracting the illness earlier this month, Acorda said.

"Magaling-galing na po, naghihintay na ng resulta sa kanyang test. Malakas-lakas na, nagmeeting na kami ng 3 hours kahapon," he said.

(She's well, she's just waiting for her test results. She's strong, we did a 3-hour meeting yesterday.)