Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (purple) infected with the omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (blue), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 56 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants, according to the Department of Health.

Based on the agency's latest biosurveillance report, 28 were classified as BA.2.3.20, 16 as XBB, 2 as BQ.1, and 2 as XBC, and 8 as other omicron sublineages.

Results of the samples, which were processed by the Southern Philippines Medical Center and University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center from February 13-17, were released Tuesday.

According to the DOH, all 28 BA.2.3.20 cases were found in Regions 1, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 12, and NCR.

Of the 16 additional XBB cases, 1 was a returning overseas Filipino and 15 were local cases from Regions 3, 4A, 6, 12, Caraga, and NCR, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the 2 additional BQ.1 cases were from Region 6 and NCR while the 2 recently detected XBC cases were from Region 11.

To date, the BA.5 is still the dominant strain in the Philippines, with 12,721 cases.

The country has also recently detected 3 cases of XBB.1.5, which experts have said is the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant so far.

The Philippines also found a case of XBF, a recombinant sublineage of omicron BA.5 and BA2.75, which is linked to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Australia and Sweden.

As of February 20, the Philippines has 9,198 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has recorded over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which some 66,000 resulted in deaths.

To date, more than 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.5 million people have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

