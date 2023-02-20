People flock Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 895 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Feb. 13 to 19 , an average of 128 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, three cases were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 406 cases or 9.9 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 311 or 14.9 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 18.8 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 74 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

As of Feb. 19, the Philippines has 9,182 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has recorded over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which some 66,000 resulted in deaths.

To date, more than 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.5 million people have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

