MANILA — A Filipino senior citizen who had not been traveling was the country's first case of omicron subvariant XBF, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The XBF, a recombinant sublineage of Omicron BA.5 and BA2.75, is associated to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Australia and Sweden.

"The first case detected here in the Philippines is from a Filipino senior citizen with no known history of travel, the individual presented mild symptoms, and has already been tagged as recovered," the DOH said in a statement.

The XBF is classified as an omicron subvariant under monitoring by the World Health Organization. Global experts are still characterizing the variant in terms of transmissibility, immune evasion, and ability to cause more severe disease.

"However, the local sample was detected at a time when the variant was not yet classified as a VUM (variant under monitoring)," the DOH said.

The agency earlier said the XBF sample was collected in December 2022 and was sequenced on Jan. 28, 2023.

"Variants are expected to emerge and what’s important is our cases have remained manageable through vaccination and boosters," the DOH said. "Let’s continue to assess our own risk and employ our layers of protection and through vaccination and boosters."

As of Feb. 15, the Philippines has 9,082 active COVID-19 cases.

Since 2020, the country has recorded 4,075,049 infections, of which 65,985 led to deaths.

To date, over 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tally includes 21.4 million people who have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

