Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on January 31, 2023. January 31 is the last day of voters' registration, with no extension for late registration according to COMELEC.



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said that it expects to complete the printing of ballots for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections by the end of February.

So far, the Comelec has printed 60 million ballots of 88 percent of the items needed for the barangay elections, and another 20 million ballots of 90 percent of the requirement for the SK polls, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said.

“Ang iimprenta na lang po namin na karagdagan ay yung mga madadagdag na botante natin dahil sa registration na naganap noong December 12 hanggang January 31,” he said.

“Tinataya po namin na aabot sa 1.6 million ang karagdagan na botante natin para sa barangay at SK elections,” he said.

A total of 92 million ballots are expected to be used for the 2 elections, he said.

The Comelec, however, has yet to set the date for the filing of the certificates of candidacies (COC) for the barangays and SK elections.

“Hinihintay pa po natin kung kakatigan ba ng Korte Suprema yung Republic Act 11935 kung saan Oct 20, 2023 pa ang barangay election o idedeklara nilang mas maaga na isagawa,” he said.

“As soon as madetermine po natin ito base sa desisyon ng Supreme Court ay itatakda na po natin ang calendars of activities kasama na ang filing ng COC,” he added.

The Comelec will pilot test the automated system for barangay and SK elections in 3 villages, Laudiangco said.

“One month before the election ang filing ng COC at doon sa gagawin nating pilot testing ng automated election system sa 3 baranqgay ay maaaring mauna ng 2 buwan ang kanilang filing ng COC sa halalan,” he said.

Meantime, the Comelec will hold a special elections in the towns of Indang, Amadeo, Tanza and Trece Martires on February 25 to fill in the congressional seat vacated by former Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla left his congressional post after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed him as Justice Secretary last year.



