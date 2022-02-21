Rescue teams reach a police chopper that crashed in Real, Quezon province on February 21, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Philippine National Police

MANILA (UPDATE) — A policeman died while two others were injured after the chopper they were riding crashed Monday morning in Real, Quezon, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement, the PNP said the H125 Airbus helicopter lost contact hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. at the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City.

The chopper, carrying the three police crew, was on an administrative mission, bound for northern Quezon province, the statement said.

Rescue teams from the police, local government and Bureau of Fire Protection reached the crash site in Barangay (Village) Pandan in Real at 8:05 a.m. and evacuated the crew.

The PNP said it received reports that indicate that the area in Real was experiencing rainy weather at the time of the crash.

The police has grounded its entire fleet of H125 Airbus Police helicopters as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

The two survivors from the crash were airlifted to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

This is the second time in two years that the PNP has been involved in a chopper crash.

In 2020, a Bell 429 chopper carrying then PNP Chief Archie Gamboa crashed in Laguna, injuring six people onboard and killing one cop.

