PNP official in Laguna chopper crash dies after 7 months in coma

The former Philippine National Police Director for Comptrollership has died Tuesday, seven months after figuring in a helicopter crash in Laguna last March.

The PNP confirmed the death of Major General Joevic Ramos, who had been in a coma since the crash.

A total of 8 police officials including PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa were in the 2-year-old Bell 429 chopper when it crashed after getting entangled with power lines shortly after takeoff in San Pedro town.

The take-off site in Barangay San Antonio was sandy and the chopper's propellers fanned the debris, creating poor visibility, said Calabarzon police spokesperson Lt. Chit Gaoiran, quoting witnesses on the ground.

The twin-engine helicopter that figured in the accident was brand new when the PNP purchased it in 2017. Gamboa was then the head of PNP logistics and led bidding procedures for the aircraft.