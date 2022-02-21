The Comelec on Feb. 2, 2022 held a send off ceremony at Sofitel Hotel for outgoing chairman Sheriff Abas and commissioners Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon. Comelec handout photo

MANILA — The National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) on Monday urged the Palace to divulge who is on President Rodrigo Duterte’s shortlist for the 3 vacancies at the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Namfrel secretary general Eric Alvia said he is wary that the President may end up making an appointment that "casts doubts" on the integrity of the poll body just less than 3 months away from the May 9 elections.

"We don’t want to hide anymore the sentiments of the public that they have concerns that it may come from a certain area again, it might be some people from the area where he stays. It may not have a direct bearing but of course this would cast some doubt as to the independence of some people who he appoints," Alvia told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

Alvia was alluding to the possibility that Duterte may appoint someone from Davao again, where he and most of his government appointees hail from.

"I know there are some people already in their shortlist that do not meet this criteria. It would be best for the Palace or at least the search committee to share this because we may in fact share some favorable or derogatory information about that person to help them decide," Alvia said.

Alvia stressed that it is important that the public be part of the selection process.

"We made a call in support already of a collective call made by other groups last January... Share those names to the public so we can at least comment."

In a statement, Palace acting spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Duterte's Comelec appointments would be "transparent, with candidates undergoing a stringent merit-based vetting process."

The Philippines is set to hold its national and local elections on May 9.