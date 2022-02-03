Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Socorro Inting at the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay, City, May 29, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now helmed by its most senior commissioner Socorro Inting, albeit in an acting capacity, according to spokesman James Jimenez on Thursday, as President Rodrigo Duterte takes his time to fill the three major vacancies in the poll body.

In an earlier statement, Palace spokesman Karlo Nograles said Duterte is looking to appoint three Comelec commissioners "ASAP."

He added that the president already has a shortlist, but refused to disclose the names in it.

On Wednesday, chairman Sheriff Abas and commissioners Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon retired from Comelec as they finish their respective terms.

This leaves the Comelec with only four commissioners, namely:

Socorro Inting

Marlon Casquejo

Aimee Ferolino

Rey Bulay

All four are also appointees of Duterte, with three coming from Davao, the home place of the President.

WHO IS SOCORRO INTING

Prior to her appointment for a seven-year term as Comelec commissioner in 2018, Inting was a magistrate at the Court of Appeals. Her brother Henri Inting is a sitting associate justice at the Supreme Court.

Hailing from Davao City, Inting obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree, cum laude, from the Ateneo de Davao University in 1980.

She served as Presiding Judge of Branch 4, Regional Trial Court, Manila, for more than nine years, and Presiding Judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court, Branch 63, Makati, for almost three years.

She also served as a prosecutor for six years, and a public attorney for seven years.

Inting was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2009.

Jimenez on Thursday said the poll body "is not crippled" and remains functional even with just four en banc members.

The Philippines is set to hold is national and local elections on May 9.

