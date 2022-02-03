Amid Guanzon vs Ferolino showdown, Comelec says no crisis: 'It's just work'

The Comelec on Feb. 2, 2022 held a send off ceremony at Sofitel Hotel for outgoing chairman Sheriff Abas and commissioners Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon, Photo courtesy of Comelec



MANILA — The retirement ceremony of 3 commissioners of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) was "muted" as described by the poll body spokesman Thursday, amid tensions and public infighting over a high-profile case that could change the course of the May 9 elections.

On Wednesday, the poll body held a supposedly private send off ceremony at Sofitel Hotel for outgoing chairman Sheriff Abas and commissioners Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon, but the latter's office surprisingly livestreamed the event on Facebook, giving reporters and the public access.

The past month has been a circus for Comelec, as Guanzon went around the media to publicly fight with fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino, whom she accused of being "bought off" by the camp of presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos.

The cases against Marcos remain pending with Ferolino, with Guanzon's vote to disqualify the late dictator's son invalidated as retires from her post.

During the retirement ceremony, Guanzon and Ferolino were seen together for the first time since their public spat.

But Guanzon was ice cold, even as Ferolino attempted to warm up and mend ties in a speech that addressed her superior turned nemesis.

WATCH: Commissioner Aimee Ferolino addresses retiring colleagues. This is Commissioner Rowena Guanzon’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/6MP9qhqzcO — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) February 2, 2022

'JUST DOING THE WORK'

In a press briefing Thursday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said he could not tell if Guanzon and Ferolino had their moment to thresh out their differences.

However, Jimenez said describing the Guanzon vs Ferolino issue as "crisis" is only "something that you only hear outside the Comelec."

"But inside the Comelec, it's really just about doing the work. Inside the Comelec people understand what's going on," Jimenez said.

With Guanzon out of Comelec along with 2 other commissioners, the resolution of the Marcos disqualification cases rests on the hands of the 4 remaining en banc members.

The Philippines is set to hold the national and local elections on May 9.

