MANILA - Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Saturday in recognition of his 5 decades of service in government.



A member of PMA Class of 1971, Lacson accepted the award personally in Baguio City during the academy's alumni homecoming.

The event's guest of honor was President Rodrigo Duterte, who delivered a pre-recorded speech.

Alongside Lacson, the following are also recipients this year of the PMA 'Lifetime Achievement Award':

Cavalier Anselmo Avenido Jr, PMA Class Of 1967

Cavalier Melchor Rosales, PMA Class Of 1968

Cavalier Edgar Aglipay, PMA Class Of 1971

Awards were also conferred to other alumni:

Cavalier Benjamin B Magalong, PMA Class Of 1982 - For Outstanding Accomplishments In Public Administration

Cavalier Crispiniano G Acosta, PMA Class Of 1982 - For Outstanding Accomplishments In Private Enterprise

Cavalier Erwin Rommel R Luga, PMA Class Of 1982 - For Outstanding Accomplishments In Special Field Of (Religion-Other Endeavor)

Cavalier Edgardo Y De Leon, PMA Class Of 1988 - For Outstanding Performance In Staff Functions

Cavalier Michael Ray B Aquino, PMA Class Of 1988 - For Outstanding Contributions To Alumni Affairs

Cavalier William N Gonzales, PMA Class Of 1989 - For Outstanding Performance In Command Administration

Cavalier Leo M Francisco, PMA Class Of 1992 - For Outstanding Performance In Police Operations

Cavalier Roy A Echeverria, PMA Class Of 1993 - For Outstanding Performance In Coast Guard Operations

Cavalier Melvin A Banua, PMA Class Of 1997 - For Outstanding Performance In Air Operations (Senior Officer)

Cavalier Herbert D Dilag, PMA Class Of 1998 - For Outstanding Performance In Special Operations

Cavalier Ashley N Nastor, PMA Class Of 2000 - For Outstanding Performance In Naval Operations (Senior Operation)

Cavalier Gladiuz C Calilan, PMA Class Of 2001 - For Outstanding Performance In Army Operations

Cavalier Mark Paul E Mendoza, PMA Class Of 2006 - For Outstanding Performance In Air Operations (Junior Officer)

Cavalier Junrey S Sajulga, PMA Class Of 2013 - For Outstanding Performance In Naval Operations (Junior Officer)

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police, chief thanked his alma mater and said he is grateful for his training.

Lacson, who is running in the 2022 presidential polls, is currently trailing on pre-election surveys.

Unfazed by his survey ranking, Lacson encouraged his supporters not to be disheartened.

"Our fight to enlighten a benighted land shall continue in ways that are determined, decent, serious, and honest," he said on Twitter.

To our BRAVE supporters: if you don’t see in the surveys the support that you feel on the ground, don’t get disheartened. Our fight to enlighten a benighted land shall continue in ways that are determined, decent, serious and honest. We will never give up for our country’s sake. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) February 13, 2022

NOW: Partido Reporma tandem Sen Panfilo Lacson and Sen Tito Sotto are walking around Baguio City this afternoon. They are accompanied by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and Senatorial bet Guillermo Eleazar. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/HSed6mCynQ — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) February 19, 2022

The Lacson-Sotto tandem campaigned in Baguio City on Saturday after the ceremony, joined by Mayor Benjie Magalong and senatorial bet Guillermo Eleazar, who are also graduates of the Philippine Military Academy.

Magalong also received an award for Outstanding Accomplishments In Public Administration in the PMA alumni homecoming.