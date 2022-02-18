Home  >  News

Robredo, Lacson get more political endorsements

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2022 12:46 AM

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson land more political endorsements while vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte mulls over a possible inclusion to her team's Senate slate. The details and other updates on the campaign trail in this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 18, 2022
