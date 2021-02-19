Auring weakens into tropical storm, but more areas under Signal No. 1

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Weather disturbance Auring on Friday afternoon weakened into a tropical storm, but more areas were placed under Signal No. 1, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA, however, warned that Auring could intensify again into a severe tropical storm before it makes a landfall.

"Further intensification into a typhoon within the forecast period remains less likely as of this time. 'Auring' will likely weaken while crossing the archipelago due to significant terrain interaction and dry air intrusion from the Northeast Monsoon," the weather agency said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The country's first storm of the year, moving westward at 14 kilometers per hour (kph), was last spotted 405 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur, according to PAGASA.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center with gusts of up to 105 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning Signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds could rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

VISAYAS

Southern Leyte and the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan including Homonhon Island)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

the western portion of Misamis Oriental (Balingasag, Balingoan, Binuangan, Claveria, Gingoog City, Jasaan, Kinoguitan, Lagonglong, Magsaysay, Medina, Salay, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan, Talisayan, Villanueva)

the western portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, Valencia City)

Auring is still forecast to make a landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region early Sunday.

More details to follow.