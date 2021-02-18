More areas under Signal No. 1 as storm 'Auring' threatens Mindanao

MANILA - Tropical Storm Auring maintained its strength as it slowly moves west, threatening Mindanao, the state weather bureau said early Friday.

The center of country's first tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m., almost stationary while packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Projected track of tropical storm Auring. PAGASA

PAGASA said Auring will move generally westward or west-southwestward at a slow pace over the next 24 hours, after which it may accelerate as it turns northwestward by Saturday morning.

It is expected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region by Sunday, and will traverse the rest of Caraga, Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage high risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

Davao Oriental

eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo), the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa), and the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig)

Weather forecaster Loriedin de la Cruz earlier said residents in areas under Storm Signal No. 1 have at least 36 hours before the effects of the storm will be felt.

"Paalala po natin sa ating mga kababayan, kapag itinataas po ang signal no. 1, binibigyan pa ho tayo ng lead time na about 36 hours, so mayroon pa tayong halos 36 hours para makapaghanda, at inaasahan kasi natin na sa oras na 'yun, beyond that hour ay maari nang maranasan ang gusty winds, o pagbugso ng hangin," she said.

(We remind the public that when we raise signal no. 1, we are given a lead time of 36 hours, so we have at least 36 hours to prepare, because beyond that time we can start experiencing gusty winds.)

The trough of Auring may bring scattered thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao Region from Friday until early Saturday.

From Saturday to early Sunday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may persist over Caraga Region, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro, while moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, and Davao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also be experienced over the rest of Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, and Davao City.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide prone areas are advised to monitor the weather bulletins and take appropriate action should flooding occur.

Auring is expected to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility for the next five days.

Policemen and rescue teams in Caraga town in Davao Oriental have started monitoring rivers and road accessibility in preparation for the onslaught of the storm.

