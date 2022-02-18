Home  >  News

No more mandatory quarantine: CAAP releases new rules for returning flight crews

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2022 05:04 PM

MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday released new guidelines for flight and cabin crew members returning to the country to avoid work disruptions brought by COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, CAAP said the memorandum circulars that they issued on Feb. 7 include not only the flight and crew but also those "with layovers in the country." 

CAAP Director-General Captain Jim Sydiongco said this comes after the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to address the lack in aviation personnel due to mandatory quarantine restrictions.

The new guidelines include the following, according to CAAP.

  •  Eradication of mandatory facility-based quarantine for all flight personnel. Self-monitoring for virus symptoms, CAAP said, is important.
  •  Suspect COVID-19 positive personnel and those showing COVID-19 symptoms during layover or in transit should immediately report the developments to the air operator and get monitored. They will be repatriated to their residence.
  •  Personnel who were negative for the virus "through evaluation in accordance with the said procedures" will also be transported to their residence.
  •  Only 1 crew member is allowed per hotel room.
  •  Prohibition of contact with other crew members during their stay at accommodation.
  •  Use of hotel common areas are also not allowed. 
  •  Air operators must comply with health regulations and COVID-19 protocols. 
  •  Transportation must be arranged by the air operator between the aircraft and the crew's hotel rooms (if needed), while ensuring the observance of physical distancing and other health protocols.

More information about the adjusted health protocols here

At the beginning of the year, airlines experienced manpower shortage and canceled thousands of flights, due to the high number of personnel testing positive for COVID-19 amid the omicron surge. 

