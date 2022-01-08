MANILA—Cebu Pacific on Saturday said "on-the-spot" flight cancellations or delays was possible, as more airline staff catch COVID-19 amid the "uncertainty" of the current situation.

In a statement, the airline said passengers "traveling for non-essential purposes" who have booked flights from Saturday, January 8, to January 15 could rebook, refund, or store it to their travel funds.

"Cebu Pacific is managing the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce after receiving an unprecedented level of employees who are either sick or under home quarantine," the statement read.

"Despite best efforts, the current situation has resulted in necessary reductions in scheduled flights."

Cebu Pacific's flying crew are 100 percent fully vaccinated, according to the statement. Their booster program has already started.

"Our pilots and cabin crew undergo regular antigen testing (test before duty) before they are assigned to operate flights," the company said, as it apologized for any "inconvenience."

Earlier this week, the airline said it was canceling several flights to Visayas and Mindanao after tighter COVID-19 restrictions were raised in Metro Manila.

The Philippines faces a fresh wave of new COVID-19 infections most likely driven by the more transmissible omicron variant.

On Saturday, the country posted 26,458 new cases, an all-time high.

