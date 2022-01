MANILA - Cebu Pacific is canceling several flights to Visayas and Mindanao after tighter COVID-19 restrictions were raised in Metro Manila, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The company said it was reviewing its network and manpower levels after the National Capital Region was placed under Alert Level 3 Status until January 15.

Cebu Pacific said that as a preemptive measure, it is consolidating some of its flights and has canceled the following from January 4 to 10:

5J891/892 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J895/896 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J897/898 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J909/910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J919/920 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J379/380 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J381/382 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J389/390 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J391/392 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J395/396 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J551/552 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J561/562 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J565/566 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J575/576 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J573/574 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J951/952 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J975/976 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J635/636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J637/638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J649/650 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J657/658 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J659/660 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

"Affected passengers who have been transferred to other flights available on the same day have been informed via contact details provided in their booking," Cebu Pacific said.

Affected passengers may rebook their flights, ask for refunds, or place the monetary equivalent of their tickets into a travel fund for future use.

Passengers may manage their bookings through the Cebu Pacific website.