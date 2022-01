MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Friday assured passengers it continues to operate both local and international flights to serve the demand.

"Philippine Airlines continues to operate its international and domestic routes to serve your flight needs," PAL said in an advisory.

However, it reminded passengers that adjustments could be made in compliance with government-mandated travel or arrival restrictions.

PAL said the following flights are operational as of Jan. 21:

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

• Manila-Los Angeles

Daily except on Feb 2, 3, 9

• Los Angeles-Manila

Daily until Jan. 19

10x a week (Daily, with 2 flights every Mon/Thu/Sun effective Jan. 20

• Los Angeles-Cebu

2x a week (Wed/Fri) except on Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2 and 9

Note: Flights on Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 will be re-routed to land in Manila

• Manila-San Francisco

5x a week (Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun)

• San Francisco-Manila

Daily

• Manila-New York (JFK)

3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri)

• New York (JFK)-Manila

3x a week (Tue/Thu/Sat)

• Manila-Honolulu

2x a week (Tue/Fri) except on Feb. 8

• Honolulu-Manila

2x a week (Tue/Fri) except on Jan 25, Feb 8

• Manila-Guam

3x a week (Tue/Thu/Sun) except on Jan. 18

• Guam-Manila

3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri) except on Jan. 19

• Manila-Toronto-Manila

2x a week (Wed/Sun)

• Manila-Vancouver-Manila

5x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun)

• Manila-Auckland-Manila

Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20

Note: Flights will stop over in Brisbane

• Manila-Brisbane

Once a week (Friday)

• Brisbane-Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

• Manila-Melbourne

Once a week (Saturday)

• Melbourne-Manila

Once a week (Sunday)

• Manila-Sydney

3x a week (Tue/Fri/Sat)

• Sydney-Manila

3x a week (Wed/Sat/Sun)

• Manila-Port Moresby-Manila

Feb. 12 and 16, March 12 and 26

• Manila-London (Heathrow)-Manila

Once a week (Tuesday)

• Manila-Singapore-Manila

Daily except on Jan. 18, 21, 24, 25 and 28

• Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

3x a week (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Note: Flight from Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 18 (Tuesday) will be rerouted to land in Subic

• Manila-Hanoi-Manila

Once a week (Thursday) except on Jan. 20/ March 14

• Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

2x a week (Wed/Fri)

* Manila-Phnom Penh

Once a week (Friday)

* Phnom Penh-Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

• Manila-Jakarta

3x a week (Wed/Fri/Sun) except on Jan. 21

• Jakarta-Manila

3x a week (Mon/Thu/Sat) except on Jan. 22

• Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

3x a week (Wed/Thu/Sat) except on Jan.y 22, 26, 27 and 29

• Manila-Bangkok-Manila

3x a week (Wed/Fri/Sun)

• Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

5x a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun) except on Jan. 19 and 20

• Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

Daily

• Cebu-Tokyo (Narita)-Cebu

Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and 19

• Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

4x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun)

• Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

Daily except on Jan. 19 and 21

• Manila-Nagoya-Manila

4x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat) except on Jan. 21

• Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

4x a week (Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun) effective Jan. 22, except on Jan. 26

Feb. 2, 3 and 4

• Manila-Taipei-Manila

3x a week (Thu/Fri/Sat) except on Jan. 21 and 22

• Manila-Dubai-Manila

Daily except on Jan. 24

Notes: To comply with government restrictions, flights from Dubai every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday will be rerouted to land in Subic; flights from Dubai every Sunday and on Jan. 28 will be rerouted to land in Cebu, flights from Dubai every Tuesday will be rerouted to land in Davao

• Manila-Dammam-Manila

2x a week (Fri/Sun)

• Manila-Riyadh-Manila

2x a week (Mon/Wed)

• Manila-Doha-Manila

Daily except on Jan. 23

Passengers for domestic flights, meanwhile, are urged to check for updates regularly due to frequent changes due to COVID-19 restrictions in local government units, PAL said.

Operational domestic flights:

• Manila-Basco-Manila

Jan. 30, Feb. 15, March 1, 16 and 30

• Manila-Laoag-Manila

2x a week (Tue/Fri)

• Manila-Legazpi-Manila

3x daily

Note: 2 flights only on Jan. 18 to 23

• Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

Daily except on January 18 to 22

• Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

2x daily

• Manila-Bacolod-Manila

1x to 3x daily

Notes: PR 2129 (for fully-vaccinated passengers only)

• Manila-Cebu-Manila

7x to 9x daily

• Manila-Catarman-Manila

Once a week (Friday)

• Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Once a week (Monday)

• Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

Daily

Manila-Antique (San Jose)-Manila

2x a week (Wed/Sat)

• Manila-Iloilo-Manila

3x daily

• Manila-Kalibo-Manila

Daily

• Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

3x to 6x daily

• Manila-Roxas-Manila

6x a week (Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun)

• Manila-Tacloban-Manila

3x daily

Note: 2 flights only on Jan. 21 and 22

•Manila-Tagbilaran (Panglao)-Manila

2x daily

Note: 1 flight only on Jan. 18 to 23

• Manila-Butuan-Manila

2x daily

• Manila-Cotabato-Manila

11x a week (Daily, with 2 flights every Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun) Note: 1 flight only on Jan. 23

• Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

4x daily Note: 2 flights only on Jan.21 and 23; 3 flights only on Jan. 20

• Manila-Dipolog-Manila

Daily

• Manila-Davao-Manila

32x a week (4x daily w/5 flights every Mon/Thu/Fri/Sun)

Note: 3 flights only on Jan.19, 4 flights only on Jan. 20 to 23

• Manila-General Santos-Manila

Daily

• Manila-Siargao-Manila

Daily effective Feb. 21, 2022

Note: Flights suspended until Feb. 20, 2022 due to Siargao airport closure

• Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

Daily

• Manila-Pagadian-Manila

Daily

• Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

11x a week (Daily, with 2 flights every Tue/Wed/Thu/Sun)

• Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu

2x a week (Mon/Fri) except on Jan.21 and 28

• Cebu-Butuan-Cebu

5x a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun)

• Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

Daily

• Cebu-Caticlan (Boracay)-Cebu

3x a week (Tue/Fri/Sun)

• Cebu-Clark-Cebu

3x a week (Mon/Wed/Sat)

• Cebu-Davao-Cebu

Daily

• Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

Once a week (Tuesday)

• Cebu-Siargao-Cebu

Daily effective Feb. 21, 2022

Note: Flights suspended until Feb. 20, 2022 due to Siargao airport closure

• Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

4x a week (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun) except on Jan. 22

• Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu

Once a week (Monday)

• Iloilo-General Santos-Iloilo

Once a week (Tuesday)

• Davao-Iloilo-Davao

Once a week (Wednesday)

• Davao-Tagbilaran (Panglao)-Davao

2x a week (Mon/Thu)

• Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga

2x a week (Mon/Fri)

Passengers can check for changes in the PAL official website.

