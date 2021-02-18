Duterte authorizes advance LGU payments for COVID-19 vaccine

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized local government units to make advance payments for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, an official said on Thursday.

"Inaprubahan na rin po iyong ating hinihintay na memorandum order for the LGU to procure and make advance payment," said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.

(The memorandum order that we are waiting for has been approved for the LGUs to procure and make advance payment for the vaccines.)

A copy of Duterte's memorandum will be issued later Thursday, he told reporters in an online briefing.

The order sets a 50-percent limit for advance payments, said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Dahil po sa MO na ito, makakabayad na po ng advance payment ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na bumili ng kanilang mga bakuna," he said in the same briefing.

(Because of this MO, local governments can now make advance payments for vaccines.)

Video courtesy o f PTV







Under the Government Procurement Reform Act, Philippine authorities or agencies are not allowed to buy items that have yet to be produced without the President's approval.

Duterte in September 2020 said developers "must be crazy" for asking a "reservation fee" while a vaccine has not yet been developed. He later approved advance payments for vaccine developers.

Earlier this week, the House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill that would allow local government units (LGU) to import COVID-19 vaccines tax free.

Duterte has also certified as urgent a House bill that seeks to allow local governments to buy coronavirus vaccines directly from manufacturers without public bidding.

Currently, LGUs that seek their own vaccine supply have to sign a tripartite deal with the shots' manufacturer and the national government.

The Philippines hopes to inoculate 70 million people or two-thirds of the population against COVID-19 this year, starting in February. The country has yet to receive its first authorized vaccine batch.