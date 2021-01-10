Several Philippine cities sign deals to buy AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA - The local governments of Caloocan City, San Juan City and Vigan City have signed agreements with AstraZeneca for the advanced purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan made the announcement through his Facebook account.

Malapitan also said the city will be able to buy not less than 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He also said the city will continue to coordinate with AstraZeneca, as well as local authorities to ensure that it will have its supply of vaccines once it has been approved for use.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora also said he has signed a tripartite agreement with the National Task Force against COVID-19 and AstraZeneca for the procurement of the vaccine.

San Juan has allocated P50 million for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Zamora said this is enough to buy vaccines for all residents who are willing to be vaccinated.

As of Jan. 10, more than 8,300 residents of San Juan has signed up for the city's vaccination program.

Meanwhile, Vigan City Mayor Carlo Medina said the city has also signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 100,000 to 120,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Medina said his city aims to inoculate all Vigan residents 18 years old and above.

Valenzuela City earlier announced it has secured 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, also from AstraZeneca.

Last week, AstraZeneca has officially submitted to the Philippine government its application for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine.