MANILA — Law schools in areas under Alert Level 3 and below are now allowed to hold limited in-person classes, the Legal Education Board (LEB) said Thursday.

In a statement, the LEB said "all law schools in the country except in areas under Alert Levels 4 or 5" can resume face-to-face sessions, albeit in a limited capacity.

The decision is aligned with the Commission on Higher Education's phased implementation of limited in-person classes for all degree programs, the board said.

The LEB stressed that legal education institutions "are not required to shift to face-to-face classes."

"Should they wish to do so, LEIs only need to formally notify the LEB. LEIs can also choose to retain flexible learning," it said.

The LEB reminded LEIs to follow mandatory public health standards in the gradual reopening of campuses.

"Continuous monitoring will also be conducted to ensure health and safety are the priority," it said.

The government banned in-person classes in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

