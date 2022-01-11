MANILA—The Commission of Higher Education on Tuesday night announced that Phase 2 in implementing limited face-to-face classes in all higher education institutions in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 can begin on January 31.

In a statement, the CHED said this was recommended by the Department of Health’s public health services team, amid the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in areas under Alert Level 3.

Universities and colleges in areas under Alert Level 2, meanwhile, can begin their limited face-to-face classes "any time", the commission said.

"Application to CHED is not a requirement for the conduct of the limited face-to-face classes. HEIs intending to hold limited face-to-face classes during the COVID-19 pandemic must be willing to assume the responsibilities for the reopening of their campuses based on their capability to comply with the health and safety protocols, to retrofit their facilities, and to get the support of their stakeholders," the commission said.

CHED's announcement came hours after a teachers' group called on the government to declare a 2-week "health break" in schools under Alert Level 3 as the country grappled with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers made the appeal after its chapter in the National Capital Region conducted a survey involving 7,448 public school teachers, which found that 55.1 percent of respondents were experiencing flu symptoms.

The country's total COVID-19 cases breached the 3-million mark also on Tuesday as it reported 28,007 more infections, the third highest-daily tally so far, data from the health department showed.

