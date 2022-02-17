Residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose in San Juan City on Feb. 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Down to its last 2 days, the Philippines' third nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive may fail to reach its target, due in part to low public urgency for booster jabs, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Extended until Friday, the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" program has so far vaccinated around 2.6 million of its 5 million target, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

“Medyo matumal pa rin... Kailangan paspasan pa. Baka hindi natin maabot iyong ating 5 million na target,” she said in a public briefing.

(It's still slacking a bit... It needs to be sped up. We might not reach the 5 million target.)

“Medyo hindi pa ganoong kabilis ang pagtanggap, especially sa booster. Nakikita nilang importante ito, pero kulang iyong tinatawag na urgency. Hindi nila nakikitang kailangan magpa-booster kaagad,” added the official.

(The uptick is not yet that quick, especially for the booster. They see this as important, but the so-called urgency is lacking. They do not see that they should get the booster immediately.)

The first 2 rounds of "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" administered 10.2 million vaccine doses from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, and at least 6.4 million jabs from Dec. 15 to 22.

Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center, said authorities have moved vaccination sites closer to residents, while some local governments also offer house-to-house inoculation.

She said government will assess if the Bayanihan, Bakunahan drive should continue nationwide or if it should just target specific areas and sectors.

Cabotaje noted only 68 percent of senior citizens, who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19, have been fully vaccinated.

“Baka gawin din natin na bakunahan lang para sa senior citizen,” she said.

(We might do vaccination only for senior citizens.)

Government is also considering the use of company clinics as vaccination hubs, said the official.



The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated about 61.9 million of its 109 million population. At least 9.3 million have received booster jabs, Cabotaje said.