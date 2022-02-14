Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Authorities eye tapping the clinics of private firms as additional COVID-19 vaccination sites, an official said on Monday.

The Philippines has around 7,400 active vaccination sites, noted Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

“Binabalak nating dagdagan… Iniisip na rin nating magbakuna sa mga clinic ng malalaking kumpanya,” said Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

(We plan to add more. We are also thinking of holding vaccinations at the clinics of big companies.)

About half of the country’s 109 million population have been fully vaccinated.

But some 2.5 million senior citizens and 220,000 people with comorbidity are not yet inoculated, Cabotaje said in a public briefing.

The government last week launched the third run of a nationwide vaccination drive that aims to administer 5 million COVID-19 shots until Feb. 18.

The “Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3” program has given 1.5 million jabs as of Sunday, Cabotaje said.

“Iniisip natin iyong iba-ibang strategy,” she said of the program. “Baka kahit gawin nating buwan-buwan, [sa] specific areas siguro o kaya specific targets ‘no… Makikita natin medyo kailangan nating taasan iyong atin pang senior citizen.”

(We are thinking of various strategies. We might hold it monthly, limit it to specific areas or specific targets. We need to raise the vaccination of our senior citizens a bit.)



Some local governments offer house-to-house vaccination to bedridden senior citizens, she noted.

“Papalapitin natin ang vaccination sites sa ating mga senior citizen. Gagawing mas madali para hindi sila mahirapan mag-register,” Cabotaje said.

“Sa ating mga immunocompromised naman, pag-iibayuhin natin iyong ating pakikipag-coordinate sa ating mga ospital, mga hubs,” added the official.

(We will bring the vaccination sites closer to our senior citizens. We will make it easier for them to register. For our immunocompromised, we will ramp up coordination with hospitals, hubs.)