People spend time outdoors at a park in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on February 15, 2022.

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day the tally remained below 3,000, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate has declined to 9.6 percent, based on test results of samples from 25,629 people on Feb. 14, Monday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin. This is the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28, said Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Of the newly reported cases, 2,610 or 98 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (622 cases), Calabarzon (323 cases) and Central Luzon (287 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The number of fresh cases is the second lowest daily tally so far this year, following 2,010 new infections that the DOH announced Tuesday, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,644,597 cases, of which 68,829 or 1.9 percent remain active. This is the lowest number of active cases in six weeks and also the first time in six weeks that the figure fell below 70,000, the research group said.

The active infections are broken down as follows: 309 critical, 1,433 severe, 2,920 moderate, 63,037 mild, and 1,130 asymptomatic.

COVID-related deaths increased by 77 to 55,223. This is the second consecutive day that the daily tally remained below 100, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Of the newly reported deaths, 32 occurred this month, 16 last month, six in December, nine in November, five in October, three in September, five in August, and one in May.

There were 6,130 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,520,545.

Fourteen duplicates, including 12 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 62 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Six laboratories, which contribute on average 1.4 percent of samples tested and 1.7 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 32 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

The Philippines has returned to low risk classification for COVID-19 as infections continued to decline to around 3,000 a day, while around 61 million of the country's 109 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The government, meantime, has so far inoculated against the respiratory disease 48,615 children aged 5 to 11, and 9.3 million children aged 12 to 17, as of Tuesday.