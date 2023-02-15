A Chinese Coast Guard ship points a military-grade laser light on Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua at the Ayungin Shoal of the West Philippine Sea on Feb. 6, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — China on Wednesday denied its coast guard aimed lasers against Filipino sailors in a recent incident that stoked long-running tensions between Manila and Beijing over claims in the West Philippine Sea.

The statement came days after a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) bared that a China Coast Guard vessel aimed a green laser light twice toward its BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to the Filipino crew.

The BRP Malapascua was reportedly going then to Ayungin Shoal, which is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea, as indicated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed the China Coast Guard only used a "hand-held laser speed detector and hand-held greenlight pointer to measure the distance and speed of the Philippine vessel and signal directions to ensure navigation safety."

"We need to highlight the fact that the China Coast Guard ship did not direct lasers at the Philippine crew, and the hand-held equipment does not inflict damage on anything or anyone on the vessel. The Philippine side’s allegation does not reflect the truth," he said during his regular press conference.

Wang's statement was in response to a request for comment on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. summoning Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Tuesday, to express his serious concern over "the increasing frequency and intensity of actions" by China against the PCG and Filipino fishermen.

He repeated his past claims and accusations that the PCG vessel entered "without permission" the waters near Ayungin Shoal, which China claims and calls "Ren’ai Reef".

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including the Ren’ai Reef," he said, referring to the Spratly Islands, which the Philippines also claims and calls the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

Wang noted Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian has met with Filipino officials to discuss the incident. Huang has posted pictures of him meeting Philippine military chief Gen. Andres Centino.

"The diplomatic service and coast guards on both sides are in communication through bilateral liaison mechanisms. The Philippine side has learned what actually happened. We stand ready to work with the Philippine side to fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two presidents, continue to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultation and jointly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea," the Chinese spokesperson said.

Japan and Australia have expressed serious concern about the incident, while the United States renewed its warning against China, saying it stands with Manila and that any armed attack against Philippine military vessels or aircraft "would invoke US mutual defense commitments".

The Philippines and China have been disputing over the South China Sea for over a decade, with the Asian giant claiming sovereignty over almost the entire waters through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled Beijing's claims as illegitimate, the superpower has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has been continuously releasing reports of Chinese coast guard and maritime militias harassing and attacking fishing boats and other vessels in the disputed waters.

RELATED VIDEO