MANILA (UPDATED) — Japan, Australia, and Canada have expressed serious concern on a Chinese Coast Guard ship aiming a military-grade laser light at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

The PCG earlier bared that a Chinese vessel with bow number 5205 was seen approximately 4 nautical miles away from the Philippines' BRP Malapascua, which was going to the Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Chinese ship shone a green laser light twice toward the BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to its crew.

Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said the Chinese ship's action was "dangerous behavior".

"All states should respect maritime order based on international law, in particular UNCLOS, and recall that 2016 Arbitral Award is final and legally binding. We firmly oppose any action that increase tensions," he said in a tweet.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu, meanwhile, said the Chinese vessel's move was "unsafe and intimidatory directed against the Philippines."

"We continue to call for peace, stability and respect for international law in the South China Sea, a vital international waterway," she said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman said that China's actions were "contrary to the maintenance of regional peace and stability, and the rules-based international order."

"Canada underscores its firm and unwavering support for the Philippines in the face of coercive actions of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea. As a Party to UNCLOS, the PRC must comply with its obligations, including notably the 2016 SCS Arbitration Decision," Hartman tweeted.

The United States earlier renewed its warning against China over the laser incident, saying it stands with Manila and that any armed attack against Philippine military vessels or aircraft "would invoke US mutual defense commitments".

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has summoned China's top envoy to Manila over the incident.

The Philippines and China have been disputing over the South China Sea for over a decade, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire waters through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China's claims as illegitimate, the Asian giant has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has repeatedly accused Chinese coast guard and maritime militias of harassing and attacking fishing boats and other vessels in the disputed waters. - With a report from Agence France-Presse

