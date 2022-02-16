MANILA—The third batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines reformulated to immunize children ages 5 to 11 arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday night.

The fresh shipment containing 780,000 doses landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from Cebu before 9 p.m.

LOOK: 780,000 doses of the reformulated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds arrive at NAIA tonight, the third batch to come to the PH for its pediatric jab drive.



These were bought by the PH govt through financing from the World Bank.



It came 2 days after the start of the rollout of vaccination for younger kids throughout the country.

More than 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer jab for younger kids are already in the country; the first shipment came in early February.

These were bought by the government through financing from the World Bank.

The government is expecting up to 6 million doses for children to arrive this month.

More than 15 million 5- to 11-year-olds are targeted by the government for vaccination.

More than 150,000 kids in the age bracket were vaccinated in both the weeklong pilot run of the pediatric vaccine drive and the first day of the nationwide rollout on Monday, the National Vaccination Operations Center said.

Out of that number, about 8 were reported to have had adverse reactions to the reformulated dose.

As of Wednesday, 223,229,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already reached the Philippines, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

More than 61.6 million Filipinos have already been fully vaccinated and over 9.1 million have received booster shots, as of Monday.

