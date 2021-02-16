Palace: Duterte mulls easing age curbs, in-person classes

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City, Feb. 15, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte is studying easing age restrictions and allowing face-to-face classes, Malacañang said on Tuesday, nearly a year into restrictions meant to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response earlier allowed people age 15 to 70 to go out of their homes. Duterte is studying a recommendation for letting 5 to 14-year-olds go out, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

“Pinag-aaralan pa po iyan,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

(That is still being studied.)

“Isa rin po sa dapat pag-aralan ang pagpa-pilot test sa face-to-face classes.”



(Another thing that should be studied is pilot testing face-to-face classes.)

The President earlier suspended the pilot testing of in-person classes due to a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, cases of which have been confirmed in some parts of the country.

“Pero sa tingin ko po, alam na natin ang anyo ng bagong variant ngayon, mas nakakahawa. Pero alam din po natin ang kasagutan sa bagong variant na ‘yan mas maigting na mask, hugas at iwas,”said Roque.

(But I think we now know this new variant, that it is more contagious. But we also know that the answer to that new variant is to wear a mask, wash our hands, and avoid gatherings.)

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), in a televised meeting with the President, urged him on Monday to place the entire country under the least stringent of 4 lockdown levels.

Poverty, hunger, and unemployment figures prompted this recommendation, said Roque.

“Mas matimbang na nga po iyong paghihirap natin dahil sa non-COVID related activities... Panahon na siguro talaga na isalba naman natin ang ating mga kababayan sa pagkagutom at pagkahirap,” he said.

(Poverty due to non-COVID related activities is now heavier. Perhaps it is time that we save our compatriots from hunger and poverty.)