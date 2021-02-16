Govt urged to consult Metro Manila mayors on easing of restrictions

SM Cinemas in Santa Rosa, Laguna implement #SafeAndFunMovieWatching against COVID-19 as the province allows fifty percent capacity in indoor cinemas under modified general community quarantine. Laguna eased into MGCQ last October 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors want the national government to consult local chief executives prior to easing restrictions such as the reopening of cinemas, an official said Tuesday.

"Majority" of mayors in the capital region are concerned, said Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

"Ini-emphasize ng Metro Manila mayors yung consultation lalo na sa bahagi ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19) dahil mahalagang component ang mga mayor sa mga desisyon na ganyan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Metro Manila mayors emphasize the need for consultation because local chief executives are an important component in these kinds of decisions.)

"Ang enforcement ay mayor ang nagpapatupad kaya kailangan maging tenable ito at napapaliwanag nang maayos ang mga batayan ng mga desisyon natin."

(Mayors enforce these decisions so these should be tenable. We must also be able to explain these decisions.)

Teodoro urged national government to allow more capacity for the manufacturing sector instead of hastening to ease restrictions.

"Siguro imbis na magmadali tayo sa mga ganyang bagay, tingnan muna natin 'yung datos na meron tayo at 'yung vaccination program maisulong natin…at maka-achieve tayo ng herd immunity," he said.

(Instead of rushing these things, let's look at the data we have and push through with our vaccination program...so we can achieve herd immunity.)

"Yung gains na nakuha natin sa paglalockdown sa mga nakaraang panahon baka mabalewala dahil sa di lubos na napag-isipan at napag-ingatan na decision na buksan ang mag cinema."

(The gains we received from previous lockdowns might be wasted because of decision to reopen cinemas that was not well-thought.)

Government is urged to gradually ease restrictions as managing COVID-19 in Metro Manila has so far been "successful," said OCTA Research Group fellow Guido David.

"Kung suddenly magbubukas tayo talagang may risk na tumaas ang bilang ng mga kaso lalo na hindi pa natin nagagawa 'yung complete biosurveillance, di natin alam 'yung extent kung gaano karaming variant na rito," he said.

(If we suddenly open up, there's a risk cases will increase as we have not yet completed biosurveillance, we don't know yet the extent of how many COVID-19 variants are here.)

"Sana nga yun yung mapabilis yung bakuna, hindi yung MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) ang mapabilis."

(We hope the vaccines will be fast-tracked, not the MGCQ.)