Palace: Opening of Metro Manila cinemas moved to March 1, subject to LGUs' OK

SM Cinemas in Santa Rosa, Laguna implement #SafeAndFunMovieWatching against COVID-19 as the province allows fifty percent capacity in indoor cinemas under modified general community quarantine. Laguna eased into MGCQ last October 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The reopening of traditional movie theaters in Metro Manila has been moved to March 1, subject to the approval of local governments, Malacañang said on Monday.

Businesses like cinemas will not be allowed to reopen or expand their operation in areas under general community quarantine without the approval of local officials, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Mayors in the National Capital Region, which is under GCQ this February, oppose the reopening of cinemas in their jurisdictions, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Sunday.

Roque said he has talked toMetro Manila authorities and the trade department.

"Ang pagpapatupad po ng pagbubukas ng sinehan, kung matutuloy po, ay Marso 1," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(The opening of cinemas, if it will push through, will be on March 1.)

Roque earlier said the inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response allowed the reopening of several GCQ industries from Feb. 15.

"Hindi po nagsasabong ang IATF at inyong mga alkalde. Nagkakaisa po kami na kinakailangan buksan unti-unti ang ekonomiya," said Roque.

(The IATF and your mayors are not fighting. We agree that we need to slowly reopen the economy.)