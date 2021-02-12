Cinemas, arcades OK to reopen: IATF allows more businesses to resume in GCQ areas

Pedestrians wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus cross Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City on Monday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has allowed more industries to reopen in areas under general community quarantine, Malacañang said on Friday, as authorities sought to boost the pandemic-battered economy.

The IATF, in its Thursday meeting, authorized "the reopening and further expansion" of the following industries in areas under general community quarantine or GCQ, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Driving schools

Traditional cinemas

Video and interactive-game arcades

Libraries, archives, museums, cultural centers

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions

Limited social events at credited establishments of the Department of Tourism

Limited tourist attractions, such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical landmarks

This will be subject to "implementing guidelines which will provide for the operational capacity, and oversight of the appropriate regulatory agency and the concerned local government units where these businesses/industries are located," Roque said in a statement.

"These businesses/industries shall comply with the strict observance of minimum public health standards set by the Department of Health," he added.

The coronavirus "attack rate" or the proportion of people who become ill with the disease is not increasing, and hospitals have not encountered utilization issues, he said.

"Alinsunod ito sa katotohanan na kailangan nating magbukas pa ng ekonomiya dahil kinakailangan magkaroon ng karagdagang hanapbuhay ang ating mga kababayan," Roque said in an interview on the government's television network.

(This is in line with the reality that we need to further open the economy because our compatriots need to earn a living.)

"Iyong mga nabuksan nating industriya, marami pong nagtatrabaho d'yan na matagal nang walang hanapbuhay. Ngayon po magkakahanapbuhay na silang muli."

(In the industries that we opened, many are working there that have not had a livelihood for a long time. They can now earn.)

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, is under GCQ, the second least stringent out of 4 lockdown levels, along with the Cordilleras and 6 other areas in February.

The rest are under modified general community quarantine, the loosest quarantine restriction level.



The Philippines has tallied around 543,000 coronavirus infections as the continuing pandemic has barred the economy from fully reopening.