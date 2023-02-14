CHED: Universities, colleges may apply to go full online, in-person, hybrid

MANILA — Colleges and universities can apply to hold classes in-person, online or a combination of both through hybrid learning, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said on Tuesday.

The approval of the application will depend on the schools' capacity to deliver teaching and learning through their chosen modality, CHED Chairman Popoy De Vera said.

The evaluation is ongoing and and higher education institutions are regularly reporting to the CHED, he said.

De Vera noted that schools like the University of the Philippines Open University and some degree programs of Mapua University and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde have been offering full online classes even before the pandemic.

"The mix will be assessed by CHED," De Vera said. "Kasi ang ayaw din natin iyong mga schools na sabi online, pero wala namang capability."

(We don't want to allow those schools that would request for online learning but don't have the capability.)

Based on CHED Memorandum Order Number 16 — released in November 2022, but has since been taken down from the commission's website — starting the second semester of the school year 2022-2023, full distance learning will no longer be allowed in universities and colleges unless approved by the commission.

But in a speech on Tuesday at the Trinity University of Asia, De Vera said universities and colleges could continue delivering flexible learning, as returning to "cramped and traditional classrooms" would mean wasting investments in education, particularly among teachers and students.

Dr. Gisela Luna, president of the Trinity University of Asia, said it was implementing hybrid learning.

The mode depends on the requirements of the students' respective degrees, she said.