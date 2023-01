Watch more on iWantTFC

PHINMA Education Philippines Country Head Christopher Tan said on Wednesday the institution would not go back to full face-to-face learning to help poor students.

Some families are struggling due to the impact of the pandemic as well as rising prices, and going to in-person classes might mean additional expenses, Tan told ANC.

Tan said PHINMA Education would pursue distance learning using printed learning modules and remote or virtual coaching.

"We decided that we will not go back to 100 percent face-to-face, in part because we knew that 70 percent of our students come from lower income households so a lot of the costs associated with transportation and food, going to school everything, that’s significant savings to most of these families," he said.

"We want to engage the sector to think creatively about the learning modes available to us, to be able to make education more convenient, particularly to the underserved sector," he added.

Tan said there is an emerging market made up of students who cannot commit to be in school 100 percent of the time.