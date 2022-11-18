MANILA –– PHINMA Corp said its consolidated revenues hit P13.43 billion in the first 9 months of 2022, up 11.49 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Our strong top-line growth is a testament to the capability of PHINMA and our businesses to absorb difficult economic circumstances and still serve our customers," PHINMA Corp President and COO Chito Salazar said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We will continue to build on the competitive advantages of our business units for us to be able to address gaps in our society and help build a stronger, better country," he added.

Consolidated net income, on the other hand, declined to P1.27 billion from P1.45 billion in the first 3 quarters of last year.

The decline in net income for the first 3 quarters was attributed to the higher costs caused by supply challenges and the return of face-to-face classes, PHINMA told the stock exchange.

PHINMA Education posted a 30-percent increase in total enrollment for school year 2022-2023 with over 124,000 students. Its consolidated revenue for the first 9 months reached P2.86 billion, PHINMA said.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenues of PHINMA Construction Materials Group (CMG), composed of Union Galvasteel Corporation, Philcement Corporation, and PHINMA Solar Corporation, reached P10.29 billion in January to September. Net income was lower at P467.30 million due to higher input costs, the company said.

PHINMA Property Holdings Corp on the other hand posted an equitized net income of P12.27 million, it said.

