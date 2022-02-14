Sellers wait for customers while manning their flower stalls a few days before Valentine’s Day in the popular Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on February 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate has declined to 10.7 percent, based on test results of samples from 28,620 people on Feb. 12, Saturday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

Of the newly reported cases, 2,627 or 96 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (467 cases), Calabarzon (330 cases) and Central Visayas (283 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,639,942 cases, of which 76,609 or 2.1 percent remain active. This is the lowest number of active infections since Jan. 6 when 56,561 were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the day's active cases, 69,574 (90.81 percent) are mild, 2,310 (3.02 percent) are asymptomatic, 2,970 (3.88 percent) are moderate, 1,443 (1.88 percent) are severe, and 312 (0.41 percent) are critical.

COVID-related deaths increased by 164 to 55,094. Of the newly reported deaths, 86 occurred this month, 52 last month, six in December, two in November, six in October, eight in September, and two each in August and July.

There were 7,456 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,508,239.

Sixty-eight duplicates, including 52 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 121 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Two laboratories, which contribute on average 0.1 percent of samples tested and 0.1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 31 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines on Monday expanded nationwide the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

Some 91,000 children of the said age group have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 9 million children ages 12 to 17 have also received the jab with "minimal" and no serious adverse effects, according to Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The government is extending Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila, home to more than 13 million people, until Feb. 28.