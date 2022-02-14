A child is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Parañaque Hotel as government expands the nationwide the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. Feb. 14, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Lootbags containing candies, colorful face masks and balloons were prepared in a vaccination site in Parañaque City as government on Monday expanded nationwide the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 in a bid to protect more members of the vulnerable sector.

The rollout will run in parallel with the third round of the Bayanihan Bakunahan program, which was extended until Friday, the Department of Health earlier said.

Only 4 out of 52,262 children had experienced minor adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination in 56 pilot sites, the DOH said Friday.

"Kailangan magpatuloy ang ating pagbabakuna para mabigyan ng todo protection ang ating vulnerable population," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

(We need to continue our vaccination so we can give the best protection to our vulnerable population.)

Children and their parents must pre-register with local governments and both must bring valid IDs with pictures, according to DOH guidelines. Only children with preexisting medical condition need to present a medical certificate from their doctors while others will be assessed prior to vaccination.

Children will be monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination if they have previously experienced allergic reactions, and 15 minutes if they have not experienced any.

At least 2 parents last week asked a Quezon City court to stop the inoculation against COVID-19 of children aged 5 to 11.

Authorities have also urged adults to get inoculated against COVID-19 to protect children who are ineligible to get the jab.

More details to follow.

--Report from Wena Cos and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

