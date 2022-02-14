'I'm a fighter': Pacquiao unfazed by rumors, survey results

Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao visits his housing project, Pacman Village, in Alabel, Sarangani on February 9, 2022 with senatorial candidate Raffy Tulfo. MP Media handout/file

MANILA (UPDATED)— Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday said he is not quitting his presidential candidacy, days after a media outlet published a blind item about a presidential aspirant supposedly thinking of backing out of the Malacañang race.

“Excuse me. I am a fighter," he said in an interview.

The article, which was followed by guessing games, had many speculating that the article was referring to Pacquiao.

The retired boxing icon, however, said quitting is "not in his vocabulary."

"Kung hindi nga ako umatras para sa sarili ko, ano pa kaya 'yung para sa bayan ... para maipaglaban ko yung sambayanang Pilipino" Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao also belittled the accuracy of recent survey results wherein he only had 8 percent of respondents' support on preferred presidential candidates in the May 2022 elections.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. topped Pulse Asia's latest poll with 60 percent.



Pacquiao said that the opinion of 1,200 who were interviewed do not necessarily reflect the stand of the entire Filipino voting population, which is over 67 million, especially those who belong to “class D and E” of the society.

“'Yung D and E class, ang dami po nila, hindi naman natatanong,” he said.

Pacquiao vowed that he will continue to campaign and seek the presidency.

“Hindi po ako panghihinaan ng loob, at gayundin ang aking mga supporters na patuloy na kumakatok sa bawat pinto, sa bawat komunidad, sa bawat bayan at sa bawat lalawigan, upang ibahagi ang aking plano para maiangat ang pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“We have a solid ground support. We remain optimistic, because we are seeing a snowballing of support in Visayas and Mindanao. Nakikita na patuloy na lumalakas ang aming suporta,” he added.

While acknowledging that political endorsements matter, Pacquiao said he would only accept those who will not result in eventual “compromises.”

'MINAMILIIT AKO'

The PROMDI standard bearer, meanwhile, lashed back at people who continue to belittle him and his capacity to lead the country.

Pacquiao admitted he is taking offense to the perception that he does not know anything and he cannot deliver as a public servant.

“Eto po ang masakit nga eh. Grabe, grabe ang tao ‘no. Eto ang masakit. Minamaliit nila ako na wala daw akong kakayahan, and yet, ako pa ang gustong makipag-debate sa harapan ng mga kasamahan kong kandidato,” he said.

But what people do not realize is that there are candidates out there who just rely on their popularity, he said.

“Yung iba natatakot pa. Para nga malaman eh kung wala akong alam, mas maganda nga yung harap-harapan na mag-debate eh. Para masabi kung totoo bang walang alam si Manny Pacquiao? Kasi kung wala akong alam, hindi ko masasagot yung mga tanong,” he stressed.

The sad part, he said, is those who are being perceived as “intelligent” are the ones evading debates.

“Sinasabi ko lang po yung reality na masyado tayong judgmental. Hinuhusgahan nyo ang isang tao na hindi nyo pa alam yung nasa puso,” the boxer-senator said.

