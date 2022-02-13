MANILA - Presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso said Sunday he was not concerned by the endorsement given by Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai to current survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Moreno told reporters he welcomed help from religious organizations for his campaign, but added his priority was getting the endorsement of ordinary voters.

“Ang pinakamahalagang endorsement na gusto kong makuha ay si ordinaryong Juan Dela Cruz, si Petra, si Maria, ‘yong mga tao sa kalsada, ‘yong mga tao sa bahay, ‘yong mga taong tunay na sasali upang iluklok ang kanilang pangulo," he said.

Asked about his reaction to the endorsement, Moreno said he was still counting on the “silent majority” of Filipinos which he recently said were backing his bid.

“I’m not bothered. Basta ang importante, nandiyan ang taumbayan, nandiyan ang ‘silent majority’ nararamdaman namin sila, masaya na po kami. I hope mabasa pa sila ng ulan, dumami pa tayo,” he said.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer, along with his running mate Willie Ong, held a motorcade through various areas of Pasay City, a neighboring city of Manila where Moreno is mayor.

While mostly atop their campaign vehicle shaking hands with residents, Moreno alighted at times to approach people and even hug some.

This time around, he did not meet with Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, unlike his motorcade on Saturday in Quezon City where Mayor Joy Belmonte welcomed him when the caravan passed by Belmonte’s venue.

Moreno said he understands the situation of his fellow mayors.

“It’s challenging for each and every local government unit na sumama agad sa national campaign dala nang mayroon din silang inaasikaso sa kanilang kababayan,” he said when asked about his encounter with Belmonte, who has yet to endorse a presidential bet. (2:29)

Meanwhile, Moreno said he is not ruling out the possibility of declaring martial law when the need arises should he become president.

“Aba’y kapag may armed rebellion, paano iyon? Basic job, obligation ng presidente, panatilihinang panatag ang bawat Pilipino,” he responded.

This after presidential bet and former police general Panfilo Lacson said he would not implement a dictatorial or authoritarian regime if he wins.

Moreno, who has been seen by some sectors as a populist taking after Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, said he would do what he needs to take care of Filipinos if elected.

“I’ll cross the bridge when I get there. Pero I am very clear—I assure each and everyone of you here—I will protect the interest of every Filipino. Sa panahon ko, may awa ang Diyos sa tulong ninyo, ang buong bansa simula Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, ang tao pantay-pantay. Equal opportunity, level playing field, pantay-pantay ang antas ng pamumuhay," he added.

