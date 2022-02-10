Isko targeting middle ground, not Leni voters: Banayo

SANTA MARIA, Laguna - The campaign manager of presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso believes voters who have been silent about their political views online will "gravitate towards" Moreno and not Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo's messaging "has been centered on targeting her enemies," making it difficult for her to appeal to voters who "want a continuity in certain aspects" of the current administration, said Lito Banayo, Domagoso's campaign manager.

"The silent majority will gravitate towards Isko, with due apology to handlers of Vice President Leni," Banayo told ANC's Headstart.

"People want a continuity in certain aspects of Duterte, but a major improvement in the economy, in healthcare, in education and all the other minimum basic needs that they want," he said.

This balance between maintaining existing effective policies and introducing new measures is being offered by the Manila Mayor, the veteran campaign strategist said.

"We are positioning ourselves in the middle because we feel that is what people want," Banayo said.

"We are not targeting the voters of Vice President Robredo. She will get 14-15 percent and that is her cap," he said.

Domagoso said he also believes that the silent majority would back his presidential candidacy, noting how hundreds of thousands trooped to the streets when he kicked off the first day of the campaign season with a motorcade in Manila.

"Never kong na-experience yung labas ng ganoong milyong tao in one day. It was supposed to be a 3-hour motorcade pero umabot tayo ng 8 oras," the Manila mayor told reporters on the sidelines of his sortie here.

"I think maraming tahimik lang kasi natatakot sila na kapag nagko-comment sila sa Facebook, inaaway sila ng mga nag-aaway na kulay. Kina-cancel yung negosyo nila, pinapagalitan sila sa trabaho kaya siguro yung tao kinikimkim na lang niya yung political views niya," he said.

"Ayaw nila ng ayaw... Ayaw na lang niya ng gulo sa buhay. Parang sagrado sa kaniya yung boto niya kaya hindi siya nakikipag-away [online]," he said.

A December 2021 Pulse Asia survey showed that Marcos continues to lead the presidential race with 53 percent of respondents backing his candidacy.

Robredo is in second place with 20 percent, while Domagoso shared the the third spot with Sen. Manny Pacquiao after they each got 8 percent.