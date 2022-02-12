Halalan 2022: Lacson says no dictatorship if elected president

Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson campaigns in a gathering in Quezon City on February 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Partido Reporma standard-bearer Ping Lacson rejected the possibility of implementing martial law in the country if he wins the 2022 presidential elections.

In a statement, Lacson said "democracy will be preserved" when he assumes office, as fears over a repeat of human rights abuses during the time of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos surface. Marcos' son and namesake, Bongbong, is running for presidency.

“Ah, wala, wala. (Oh, no, no.) Definitely, democracy will be preserved. Walang (No) martial law, walang (no) dictatorship,” Lacson said at the sidelines of his campaign rally in Davao de Oro.

He added that the Constitution has set safeguards on when to declare martial law to prevent abuse.

“In the first place, ang (the) martial law (is already) defined na sa (under the) Constitution at may limitasyon ang deklarasyon ng (and the declaration) martial law (has its limitations) as if there is no martial law,” he said.

“Kasi, first, 60 days lang, ano—i-va-validate ng Congress. Pagkatapos the Bill of Rights are well-entrenched. Hindi magagalaw. Hindi pwedeng mang-aresto ng maski sino maski merong martial law,” he added.

(Because it is only limited to a period of 60 days upon the validation of Congress. Also, the Bill of Rights is well-entrenched. It won’t be touched. You cannot arrest just anyone even if there is a state of martial law.)

Martial law may only be proclaimed if there are cases of invasion or rebellion, according to the 1987 Constitution.

Lacson, a former police chief, reiterated his platform of cleansing ranks of government officials, particularly the police and the military to prevent abuse.

“Dapat talaga alisin, i-cleanse talaga ‘yung mga (We should really dismiss or cleanse [the government]) of inept, corrupt, undisciplined officials and employees,” Lacson said.