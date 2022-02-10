PH launches 3rd round of national vaccination drive

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday began its third round of "national vaccination days" in a bid to ramp up the number of individuals protected against COVID-19.

The third Bayanihan Bakunahan program from Thursday to Friday aims to vaccinate some 5 million more Filipinos, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

In Quezon City Hall, pre-registered individuals age 12 and above are eligible for first dose, second dose, or a booster shot.

The World Health Organization is looking into developing 3 types of vaccines including one that covers all coronaviruses, t-cell epitope vaccine, and mucosal vaccine, said Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the vaccine expert panel.

"So far ngayon (currently) the vaccines we have protect against diseases meaning moderate or severe. They have very little protection against infection. The mucosal vaccine should be able to deal with that," she said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 59.9 million individuals, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose, and 8 million booster shots have been administered, as of Feb. 4.

--With a report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News